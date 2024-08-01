How many of Kentucky's transfers does ESPN rank top 100 in college basketball?
For Mark Pope to be able to put together a competitive roster for the 2024-25 season, he had to hit the transfer portal hard. He did just that, adding a total of nine transfers to be a part of his first roster as Kentucky's head coach.
ESPN ranked the transfers ahead of the 2024-25 college basketball season, and the Wildcats have seven transfers in the top 100.
On this ranking list from ESPN, Jaxson Robinson was ranked 14th, Brandon Garrison was 41st, Koby Brea was 43rd, Otega Oweh was 59th, Lamont Butler was 69th, Amari Williams was 76th, and Andrew Carr was 84th.
The two Wildcats who didn't make the list were Kerr Kriisa and Ansley Almonor, although Kriisa was ranked in the Next In Line category, meaning he barely missed the cut.
The player on this list who deserved to be higher was Carr. Last season at Wake Forest, Carr was incredible, averaging 13.5 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks per game. The 6'10 power forward is also a lights-out shooter, as he shot 37.1% from deep.
What this list proves is that the Kentucky Wildcats have a roster full of elite transfer portal talent that should help this team have a really good season, which ends in a run in the NCAA Tournament.
Coach Pope did a great job in a short period of time going to the portal and putting together a roster that can compete in year one. College basketball isn't ready for how good the 2024-25 Kentucky Wildcats will be.