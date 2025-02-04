Wildcats Today

Here's how to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Ole Miss Rebels.

Jan 14, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope looks on during the first half against the Texas A&M Aggies at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats have made the trip to Oxford, Mississippi, to take on the Ole Miss Rebels in a ranked SEC showdown. Both Kentucky and Ole Miss have struggled in their last handful of games, so this game is crucial for both teams.

Once again, the Wildcats will be without point guard Lamont Butler, who has missed the Wildcats last few games with an injury. The good injury news for Kentucky is that Andrew Carr isn't on the injury report, so his back injury is getting better.

Defense is going to be a big key in this game for the Wildcats, as it was a big reason they lost to Arkansas on Saturday. The Wildcats need to slow Ole Miss guard Sean Pedulla, who is the team's leading scorer and put up 29 points on Saturday against Auburn.

Koby Brea and Otega Oweh didn't have their best showings on Saturday against Arkansas, so it would be great to see these two put up a lot of points in Oxford. Kentucky needs to find a way to win this game, or an above .500 record in SEC play could become too hard to reach.

Let's take a look at how to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Ole Miss Rebels

How to watch #14 Kentucky take on #25 Ole Miss

The matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and Ole Miss Rebels is set to tip at 7:00 pm et and can be watched on ESPN. According to ESPN's matchup predictor the Wildcats have a 41.6% chance to get the win on the road.

