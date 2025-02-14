How to watch #15 Kentucky's matchup with the Texas Longhorns
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to play a very important game on the road against the Texas Longhorns. The Wildcats have won back-to-back games, taking down the South Carolina Gamecocks and Tennessee Volunteers, but now a tough test on the road awaits.
The big concern for the Wildcats Saturday matchup with the Longhorns will be seeing which players are able to suit up. It sounds like there is a good chance the Wildcats are without both Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson. If this is the case, it will be tough for Kentucky to win this ball game in Austin.
If both Butler and Robinson aren't on the court Koby Brea, Otega Oweh, and Amari Williams are going to have to step up in a big way. Kentucky still has a lot of tough games on the schedule, so if they want to finish SEC play with a winning record, this game is a must-win.
If Kentucky wants to win this game on the road, they will have to find a way to stop Texas freshman phenom Tre Johnson, who is leading the SEC in scoring. This will likely be the assignment that Oweh draws, as Johnson is 6'6.
Let's take a look at how to watch the Wildcats matchup with the Longhorns.
How to watch #15 Kentucky take on Texas
The Kentucky Wildcats and Texas Longhorns are set to faceoff at 8:00 pm ET on Saturday night, and this game can be watched on ESPN. According to ESPN the Wildcats only have a 45.2% chance to win this game.