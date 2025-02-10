How to watch #15 Kentucky's rematch with the #5 Tennessee Volunteers
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to host the Tennessee Volunteers for the second of two matchups between these teams. Coach Pope's team went into Knoxville and beat the Vols in what was a massive win for this team.
Now, the Wildcats will be looking to sweep the regular season series against the Vols, and they can do that with a win on Tuesday. The last time these two teams met, the Wildcats were without star point guard Lamont Butler, so having him back will help the defensive effort.
Kentucky would love to see Koby Brea and Jaxson Robinson both have good shooting the ball, as this will help the Wildcats combat the Volunteers shut down defense.
Chaz Lanier was inefficient from the field in the team's first meeting, so this should be the goal for the Wildcats if they want to get the big win. Having a healthy Butler and Andrew Carr means the Wildcats are going to be much closer to 100% this go around against Tennessee.
Kentucky needs to find a way to shoot the ball well if they want to beat this elite defensive team twice.
Let's take a look at how to watch the Kentucky Wildcats rematch with the Tennessee Volunteers.
How to watch #15 Kentucky vs. #5 Tennessee
The Wildcats matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers is on Tuesday the 11th, and the tip is at 7:00 pm et. This game can be watched on ESPN. The Wildcats have a 46.3% chance to win this game at home on Tuesday, according to ESPN.