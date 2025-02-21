How to watch #17 Kentucky take on #4 Alabama in Tuscaloosa
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats have made the trip down to Tuscaloosa for a rematch against the Alabama Crimson Tide, where the Cats will look for revenge.
This first time these two teams met in Rupp Arena; Alabama's Grant Nelson was a problem for the Wildcats as Andrew Carr's back injury prevented him from stopping Nelson. Now Carr is back close to 100%, and hopefully, he will be able to stop Nelson from having a big game.
Health will be a big question for the Wildcats in this game as the status for Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson are up in the air. It feels like there is a chance Butler will suit up in this game, but it feels very unlikely that Robinson will be on the floor.
Butler being on the floor would be huge for the Wildcats in the effort to stop Alabama's elite point guard, Mark Sears. On Wednesday, in Alabama's loss to Missouri, Sears had 35 points, so Butler will try and stop him from scoring.
This game will loom large for a Kentucky team that is trying to be a top eight seed in the SEC Tournament and third seed in the NCAA Tournament.
Let's take a look at how to watch the Wildcats matchup with Alabama.
How to watch #17 Kentucky take on #4 Alabama
The Wildcats are getting ready to take on the Alabama Crimson Tide at 6:00 pm et on Saturday evening. This game can be watched on ESPN. ESPN only gives the Wildcats a 29.6% chance to win this top five matchup on the road.