How to watch #19 Kentucky take on the #15 Missouri Tigers
The Kentucky Wildcats are making the trip to Columbia, Missouri, to take on the Tigers for their senior night. There is a lot on the line for the Wildcats when it comes to seeding in both the SEC and NCAA Tournaments.
Kentucky has locked up a top eight seed in the SEC Tournament, but a win over Missouri could help them climb up the rankings. If the Wildcats are able to get this big road win, it could also boost them back into the three seed range in the NCAA Tournament.
Missouri is limping down the final stretch as they have lost some games of late, so Mark Pope's team needs to take advantage and get the big road win.
The Tigers, like Kentucky, are an excellent offensive team, so the Wildcats will have to play a little bit of defense to pull off the ranked road win.
This game would be the perfect opportunity for the Kentucky Wildcats to get hot from deep. If Kentucky just gets red-hot from the three-point line over the next few weeks, they could make a deep run in both postseason tournaments.
Let's take a look at how to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Missouri Tigers.
Tip between the Kentucky Wildcats and Missouri Tigers is set for noon on Saturday, and this game can be watched on ESPN. According to ESPN the Wildcats have a 48.3% chance to win this game on the road.