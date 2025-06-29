Wildcats Today

How to watch Jasper Johnson and the USA U19 team take on France

Kentucky freshman is about to take on France to represent the USA.

Andrew Stefaniak

Jasper Johnson, a Lexington native and one of the top basketball players in the 2025 high school class, announces his commitment to the University of Kentucky during a ceremony at the Woodford County High School in Versailles, Ky. on Sep. 5, 2024.
Jasper Johnson, a Lexington native and one of the top basketball players in the 2025 high school class, announces his commitment to the University of Kentucky during a ceremony at the Woodford County High School in Versailles, Ky. on Sep. 5, 2024. / Sam Upshaw Jr./Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK
Kentucky freshman Jasper Johnson is currently in Switzerland, representing the USA in the U19 Fiba World Cup, and he and his teammates have a big game coming up.

At 2:00 pm et on Sunday June 29th, Johnson and the rest of Team USA are set to take on France for what should be an exciting game.

In the first game of the tournament, Johnson scored six points, and one of his made field goals was a step-back three that had shades of James Harden in it that led to a four-point play.

This tournament has been a really good opportunity for Johnson to compete with some of the best players in the world and will further prepare him for his freshman season at Kentucky.

The sharpshooting freshman guard is going to have an elite season for the Wildcats that could lead to him being a lottery pick in the NBA Draft.

Here is the link for Kentucky fans to watch Johnson and the rest of Team USA take on France.

