How to watch Jasper Johnson and the USA U19 team take on France
Kentucky freshman Jasper Johnson is currently in Switzerland, representing the USA in the U19 Fiba World Cup, and he and his teammates have a big game coming up.
At 2:00 pm et on Sunday June 29th, Johnson and the rest of Team USA are set to take on France for what should be an exciting game.
In the first game of the tournament, Johnson scored six points, and one of his made field goals was a step-back three that had shades of James Harden in it that led to a four-point play.
This tournament has been a really good opportunity for Johnson to compete with some of the best players in the world and will further prepare him for his freshman season at Kentucky.
The sharpshooting freshman guard is going to have an elite season for the Wildcats that could lead to him being a lottery pick in the NBA Draft.
Here is the link for Kentucky fans to watch Johnson and the rest of Team USA take on France.