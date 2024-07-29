How to watch Kentucky basketball's alumni team La Familia take on The Ville in TBT
One of the best rivalries in college basketball is an in-state rivalry between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Louisville Cardinals. This has been an elite rivalry for a long time, but over the last handful of seasons, Louisville hasn't been competitive, which has made some fans outside of the state of Kentucky forget about the rivalry.
This rivalry should be better this season as both Kentucky and Louisville have new coaches which should have both of these programs in the top 25 this season.
But tonight, this rivalry will be back in full force as Kentucky's alumni team, La Familia, will take on Louisville's alumni team The Ville in the TBT Elite Eight. This game will take place at Freedom Hall. When The Ville won their game in the Sweet 16, setting up this matchup with La Familia, tickets to this game sold out in five minutes.
The excitement for this game is buzzing all around the state, and there is a ton of excitement for the two alumni teams to meet for a chance to move one step closer to the one million dollars. However, for these players, the concern is more than one million dollars. The concern is beating your arch-rival.
Let's take a look at how to watch La Familia take on The Ville.
How to watch La Familia take on The Ville
The matchup between La Familia and The Ville can be watched on FS1. Tip-off is at 9:00 p.m. ET. A lot of bragging rights will be on the line in this basketball game.