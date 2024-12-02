How to watch Kentucky's massive matchup with Clemson
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready for one of their biggest games of the non-conference slate as they are heading to South Carolina to take on Clemson. This game is a part of the SEC/ACC Challenge, so it will give the Wildcats a chance to represent their conference with a big win.
Clemson had an excellent season last year and, despite losing some key players, is off to a red-hot start. This is going to be an incredibly tough test for the Wildcats as they have to play their first true road game of the season.
Knowing the Wildcats are coming into Clemson as a top ten team, the environment should be rowdy for this ball game. This is good for the Wildcats as they don't have a lot of on-campus away games in the nonconference slate, so it should help them prepare for SEC play.
The Wildcats have struggled to make the three ball these last two games, and knowing this is a massive part of their identity, they need to find a way to make them fall in this matchup. Kentucky also needs to dial in the three-point defense, as all year long teams have had some solid looks, and against better teams, it could hurt the Wildcats.
Let's take a look at how to watch Kentucky's matchup with Clemson.
How to watch Kentucky basketball vs. Clemson
It will be a late tip between the Wildcats and Tigers as this one is set to begin at 9:30 pm et. Big Blue Nation can watch this game on ESPN. This game can also be streamed with FUBO TV.