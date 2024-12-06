How to watch Kentucky's matchup with the Gonzaga Bulldogs
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats just lost their first game of the 2024-25 season, but they will have to have a short memory as they are getting ready to take on an elite Gonzaga team.
Like Kentucky, Gonzaga is a veteran-led team that has Final Four upside this season. The Wildcats have yet to win one of the matchups with Gonzaga in the new yearly matchup, but Coach Pope will look to change that this year.
The Wildcats will be making the cross-country trip to take on the Bulldogs in Seattle. While this game isn't on campus for the Bulldogs, it is going to be a home game for Gonzaga.
There is a chance that Kentucky starting point guard Lamont Butler isn't going to be able to play due to an ankle injury, and if this is the case, this game becomes even harder for the Wildcats to win. If Butler isn't able to give it a go, Kerr Kriisa is going to have to play well. Kriisa has had a rough start to the season, so if he could step up in this game, it would be huge.
Coach Pope and the Wildcats are looking for a massive bounce-back victory over one of college basketball's best teams.
Let's take a look at how to watch Kentucky's matchup with Gonzaga.
How to watch Kentucky basketball vs. Gonzaga
It will be a late tip between the Wildcats and Bulldogs as this one is set to start at 10:00 pm et. Big Blue Nation can watch this game on ESPN2. This game can also be streamed with FUBO TV.