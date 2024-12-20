How to watch Kentucky vs. Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are headed up to New York to take on Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic. This game will be played in Madison Square Garden so the Wildcats will be playing in a historic venue.
Ohio State as a team has had an up-and-down season, but this is still a Quad 1 game for Kentucky, and if the Buckeyes show up, this game could be close. They will be without guard Meechie Johnson, who has been incredible against Kentucky in the past despite a rough start to the season.
Kentucky has a real opportunity to score the basketball down low in this game. Amari Williams, Brandon Garrison, and Andrew Carr should thrive against the Buckeyes.
If Kentucky is able to get this win, they more than likely, assuming they beat Brown on New Year's Eve, will finish non-conference play with only one loss. Knowing the tough opponents the Wildcats have played, this would be a big win for Coach Pope in year one.
Last year, in the CBS Sports Classic, the Wildcats won a thrilling game over North Carolina in Atlanta.
Let's take a look at how to watch Kentucky's matchup with Ohio State.
How to watch Kentucky basketball vs. Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic
The Kentucky Wildcats will take on Ohio State in Madison Square Garden on Saturday at 5:30 p.m. et. This game can, of course, be watched on CBS. UCLA and North Carolina will be the first game of the CBS Sports Classic, with this game tipping at 3:00 p.m et.