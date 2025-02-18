How to watch Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats host the Vanderbilt Commodores
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are heading into the rematch with the Vanderbilt Commodores limping, but this team needs to find a way to get revenge. More than likely, the Wildcats will once again be without Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson, making the ball handling in this game very interesting.
The Wildcats are heading into this game with a 6-6 record in conference play with only six games remaining. If Coach Pope wants his team to finish with a winning record in conference play, this game is a must-win.
One player that will need to step up for the Wildcats to get the win is Koby Brea. In the Wildcat's six SEC wins, Brea averages 11.7 points per game, while in the six losses, he averages 6.3 points per game. If Kentucky is going to win this game against a very scrappy Vandy team, Brea needs to have a good night shooting the ball.
It has been no secret that Vandy has been great at home, but on Saturday, they almost beat Tennessee in Knoxville, so Kentucky needs to play its best game.
Let's take a look at how the watch the Wildcats rematch with the Vanderbilt Commodores.
How to watch #17 Kentucky take on the Vanderbilt Commodores
The Kentucky Wildcats will host Vanderbilt for a rematch in Rupp Arena on Wednesday night as the Wildcats look for a big bounce-back win. The tip in this game is coming at 7:00 pm ET and can be watched on The SEC Network. ESPN gives the Wildcats an 81.8% chance to win this game at home.