How to watch the #12 Kentucky Wildcats take on the #8 Tennessee Volunteers
Mark Pope and the banged-up Kentucky Wildcats are making the trip to Knoxville to take on the Tennessee Volunteers. The Wildcats will be without Lamont Butler in this game, and Andrew Carr is questionable, so this team will be short-handed.
Jaxson Robinson is going to be running a lot of point guard with Butler out in this game, so he needs to have a good game shooting the rock and distributing the basketball.
Stopping Chaz Lanier will be a big part of this game for the Wildcats, and more than likely, Otega Oweh will draw this assignment. Lanier is the Vols leading scorer and one of the best players in the SEC.
Travis Perry, Trent Noah, and Collin Chandler will likely get some minutes in this game, and they need to step up for the Wildcats. Noah stepped up in a big way with Carr out against Vanderbilt, hustling for rebounds, so it would be great to see him have another impressive showing.
Injuries are part of basketball, so the Wildcats need to find a way to play a competitive game against the best defense in college basketball to avoid the three-game losing streak.
Let's take a look at how to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on Tennessee.
The rivalry matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and Tennessee Volunteers will take place on Tuesday, January 28th at 7:00 pm et. This game can be watched on ESPN. The Wildcats only have a 22.4% chance to win this game, according to ESPN's matchup predictor.