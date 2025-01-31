How to watch the #12 Kentucky Wildcats take on the Arkansas Razorbacks
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are set to host John Calipari and the Arkansas Razorbacks for a Saturday evening tipoff in Rupp Arena.
The Wildcats are coming off an emotional win over the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville to end a two-game losing streak, so the Wildcats feel good healing into this ball game.
Arkansas hasn't gotten off to the start many would have hoped for in Fayetteville, but Coach Calipari will have his team ready to play in Lexington.
The status for Lamont Butler and Andrew Carr is up in the air, so the Wildcats will need Koby Brea, Jaxson Robinson, and, of course, Otega Oweh to play well if these two aren't able to go.
Amari Williams played his best game of the season on Tuesday with a 15-rebound double-double. Williams dominating the boards in this game would go a long way to helping the Wildcats get the big home win over their new rival Arkansas.
The crowd should be quite active on Saturday, which should help the Wildcats on the floor. This is a game the Wildcats can't lose in Rupp Arena, so they need to show up and play well despite all of the outside noise.
Let's take a look at how to watch the #12 Kentucky Wildcats take on the Arkansas Razorbacks.
How to watch #12 Kentucky take on Arkansas
Kentucky's matchup with the Arkansas Razorbacks is set to tipoff at 9:00 pm ET on Saturday evening, and this game can be watched on ESPN. The Wildcats have an 82.1% chance to win this game, according to ESPN's matchup predictor.