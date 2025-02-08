How to watch the #14 Kentucky Wildcats take on the South Carolina Gamecocks
The South Carolina Gamecocks have made their way into Lexington, Kentucky, to take on Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats. The Gamecocks were a team many believed would be competitive in the SEC this season, but South Carolina is 0-9 heading into this game.
While the Gamecocks might be 0-9 in SEC play, they have played some of the best teams in the SEC tough this season. South Carolina came up just short against Auburn, Florida, Texas A&M, and Mississippi State.
This means Coach Pope's Wildcats need to be ready to receive the best shot this South Carolina team has to offer.
Kentucky's injury report was positive and negative, as Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson were both listed as questionable for the South Carolina game. The Butler news was positive, as the questionable tag means he has a shot to play. Robinson being questionable for this game is a bit scary, as this injury was unexpected.
Kentucky fans need to hope that both of these players are on the floor against the Gamecocks, as Kentucky desperately needs to win this basketball game.
Let's take a look at how to watch Kentucky's matchup with the South Carolina Gamecocks.
How to watch #14 Kentucky vs. South Carolina
The Kentucky Wildcats and South Carolina Gamecocks are set to tip off at noon et on Saturday in Rupp Arena and this game can be watched on ESPN2. The Wildcats have an 86.4% chance to win this game, according to ESPN, so the analytics like Mark Pope's team in this one.