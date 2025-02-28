How to watch the #17 Kentucky Wildcats take on the #1 Auburn Tigers
The Kentucky Wildcats are looking to get hot with the NCAA Tournament right around the corner, and they will have another opportunity to do that on Saturday when the #1 Auburn Tigers come to Rupp Arena.
Auburn is the best team in college basketball, but they haven't won in Rupp Arena since 1988, so Mark Pope will hope that streak continues past this ball game.
Kentucky will have to try and slow Auburn star forward Johni Broome in this game, or it will be really hard to win. Broome is competing with Cooper Flagg from Duke for Player of the Year in college basketball.
The Wildcats have a lot of injury questions heading into this game as Jaxson Robinson, Lamont Butler, Andrew Carr, and Amari Williams are all banged up. More than likely, all of these guys aside from Robinson will play, but they aren't at 100%.
If Kentucky is able to win this game at home against the #1 team, it would likely lock up a three-seed in the NCAA Tournament. It would also set Kentucky up to be in a great spot to get a top eight seed in the SEC Tournament.
Let's take a look at how to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Auburn Tigers.
How to watch #17 Kentucky take on #1 Auburn
The matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and Auburn Tigers is set to tip at 1:00 pm et on Saturday. This game can be watched on ABC. ESPN gives the Wildcats a 35.8% chance to take down the Tigers in Rupp Arena.