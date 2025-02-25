How to watch the #17 Kentucky Wildcats take on the Oklahoma Sooners
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to make the trip down to Norman, Oklahoma, to take on the Oklahoma Sooners. This is a big game for Kentucky star Otega Oweh, as he is an Oklahoma transfer and will be making a return to his old stomping grounds.
This is a must-win game for the Wildcats, who are looking to finish SEC play strong as they get closer to 100%. One interesting thing for Kentucky fans to monitor ahead of this game is the health of Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson. These two were back at practice so there is an outside chance they could suit up in this game.
More than likely, Saturday will be when at least one of these two Wildcats return to action when Kentucky hosts #1 Auburn.
If Kentucky wants to be a three-seed in the NCAA Tournament, they have to win this game. The Sooners have some outstanding players in Jalon Moore and Jeremiah Fears so it won't be an easy ask for Coach Pope's team.
Hopefully, in his return to Norman, Oweh will be able to have a big bounce-back game as he struggled in Kentucky's loss to Alabama on Saturday.
Let's take a look at how to watch the Wildcats take on the Sooners.
How to watch #17 Kentucky take on the Oklahoma Sooners
Kentucky's matchup with the Sooner is set to tip at 9:00 pm ET, and this game can be watched on the SEC Network. ESPN gives the Wildcats a 60.9% chance to go on the road and win this game.