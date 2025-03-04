How to watch the #19 Kentucky Wildcats take on the LSU Tigers
This is the final week of the regular season in college basketball, and the Kentucky Wildcats are fighting for seeding in both the SEC and NCAA Tournaments.
Tuesday night is Senior Night as the Wildcats are set to welcome in the LSU Tigers, who have been one of the worst teams in the conference this season. This is a must win game for Mark Pope's team if they want to get a bye in the SEC Tournament.
This matchup with the Tigers is a Quad 3 game based on LSU's NET Ranking, so if Kentucky loses, it will really hurt for seeding in the Big Dance.
Kentucky will be celebrating the seniors in this game, and it would be great if their final game in Rupp Arena was a blowout. The Wildcats Saturday matchup with the Missouri Tigers is going to be a very important one, so if they could blowout LSU, it would give Pope's team momentum.
With Jaxson Robinson officially out for the season, this game will give the Wildcats an opportunity to start learning to play without him for the rest of the year. Kentucky needs to find a way to do this with the postseason quickly approaching.
Let's take a look at how Big Blue Nation can watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on the LSU Tigers.
How to watch #19 Kentucky take on LSU
The matchup between the Kentucky Wildcats and LSU Tigers is set to tip at 7:00 pm et. This game can be watched on ESPN2. The Wildcats have an 85.8% chance of winning, according to ESPN's matchup predictor.