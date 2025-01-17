How to watch the #8 Kentucky Wildcats take on the #4 Alabama Crimson Tide
The Kentucky Wildcats are preparing for their fourth-ranked SEC game in only five games as the Alabama Crimson Tide are making the trip to Rupp Arena. The Crimson Tide are coming off an ugly loss to the Ole Miss Rebels at home, and the Wildcats are coming off a big win over the Texas A&M Aggies.
This game is destined to be a shootout, knowing Alabama leads college basketball in scoring, and the Wildcats are right behind them at third overall. This is a game that, without question, will end with both teams scoring in the 90's or 100's.
A big key for victory in this game for Mark Pope's team will be Lamont Butler having a good day guarding Alabama star point guard Mark Sears. If Butler is able to make Sears inefficient from the field, it will go a long way to helping the Wildcats get the top five win at home.
Knowing this game will likely be a shootout, it would be great for players like Koby Brea and Jaxson Robinson to have a good day shooting the basketball from deep. If Kentucky shoots the three-ball well, they should win this game.
Let's take a look at how to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Alabama Crimson Tide.
How to watch Kentucky take on Alabama
The Kentucky Wildcats are set to tip off with the Alabama Crimson Tide at noon Eastern time on Saturday, and this game can be watched on ESPN. The analytics on ESPN give the Kentucky Wildcats a 52.3% chance to win this game.