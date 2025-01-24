How to watch the #9 Kentucky Wildcats take on the Vanderbilt Commodores
The Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to make the trip down to Nashville for an underrated game against the Vanderbilt Commodores. Many fans look at the schedule and see their team is playing Vandy and write the game off. That should not be the case for this team as the Commodores a good basketball team.
Vanderbilt upset the Tennessee Volunteers in Nashville just last Saturday, so they have beat elite teams, and this basketball team would love to repeat this with a win over Kentucky.
Vandy is an excellent team at scoring off the pick-and-roll, while the Wildcats have struggled against the pick-and-roll, so this will be the most important matchup to watch on Saturday. Communication is key to beating the pick and roll, so Kentucky's leader, Lamont Butler, needs to be vocal on Saturday.
If Kentucky has a good day stopping the pick-and-roll and hits shots, they will win this game, but if they don't, Vanderbilt could pull off another top ten upset.
Games against Vanderbilt don't usually have a feel like this, but this one feels a little different, knowing they pulled off a home upset last weekend. Coach Pope and his team need to come out hot on Saturday, and there should be a lot of blue in the building.
Let's take a look at how to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Vanderbilt Commodores.
The Kentucky Wildcats are set to tip off against the Vanderbilt Commodores at 2:30 et, and this game can be watched on ESPN. The Wildcats have a 59.5% chance to win this game, according to ESPN.