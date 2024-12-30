How to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on Brown
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats have had a long period of time off to reflect on the loss to Ohio State. This was an ugly loss for the Wildcats, and there is no question that this Kentucky team has been chomping at the bit to get back on the floor.
Kentucky will get to do just that as they take on Brown on December 31st for the team's final game before SEC play begins. There is no question the Wildcats want to bury Brown after having to sit on the Ohio State for over a week.
Whatever adjustments Coach Pope has made after the loss to Ohio State need to be fine-tuned in this matchup with Brown because SEC play will hit like a freight train knowing the Wildcats start conference play against #6 Florida.
The good news for Kentucky is that they have this game against Brown to shake the rust off before this massive game against Florida in Rupp Arena. This matchup with Florida feels like a must-win game, as the Wildcats need to win ranked home games in SEC play. If you lose ranked home SEC games, it will become a lot harder to stay afloat in conference play.
Let's take a look at how Kentucky fans can watch the Wildcats take on Brown.
How to watch Kentucky's matchup with Brown
The Kentucky Wildcats and Brown Bears are set to play in Rupp Arena on December 31st at 2:00 pm et. This game can be watched on ESPNU. The Kentucky Wildcats have been given a 96.5% chance to take down the Brown Bears.