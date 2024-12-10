How to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on Colgate
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats have an interesting game coming up against Colgate because it is sandwiched between two big games. Kentucky just got a massive win over the Gonzaga Bulldogs, and on Saturday the Wildcats arch-rival Louisville will be coming to town. But between these two ballgames is a matchup with 2-8 Colgate.
To this point, in his short Kentucky tenure, Coach Pope has done a really good job of making sure his players are keeping their focus on the next game rather than looking ahead on the schedule. Hopefully that holds true when Colgate comes to Lexington on Wednesday.
The Wildcats are still awaiting the return of their star point guard Lamont Butler, who went down with an injury against Clemson and didn't play against Gonzaga. While it would be great to have him on the floor against Colgate, all Kentucky fans are hoping he is on the floor against Louisville.
If Butler is unable to go in this game the Wildcats will be without both of their point guards as Kerr Kriisa will also miss this game with his foot injury.
Let's take a look at how to watch Kentucky's matchup with Colgate.
How to watch Kentucky basketball vs. Colgate
The Kentucky Wildcats will be back in Rupp Arena for the first time in over a week against Colgate, but fans who can't make it to the game can watch on ESPN2. Tipoff between the Colgate Raiders and Kentucky Wildcats is set for 8:00 pm et. This game can also be streamed on Fubo TV.