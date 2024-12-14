How to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on rival Louisville
It gameday between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Louisville Cardinals, and this game has a very different feel as both of these two programs are under new regimes. This rivalry hadn't felt the same for a long time as Louisville went through a lot of struggles, but this year, things feel different in the Bluegrass State.
Both Mark Pope and Pat Kelsey have a lot of respect for one another and have had nothing but great things to say.
The big question for the Wildcats will be the status of star point guard Lamont Butler. If Butler isn't able to give it a go, the Wildcats will be without both of their point guards in this game. Kentucky fans need to hope that the veteran Butler will make his return from the ankle injury he suffered in the loss at Clemson.
This will be the best environment Kentucky fans have seen in Rupp Arena in the Pope era, as this is the first big game at home for the Wildcats. It is going to be a rowdy night in Lexington if the Wildcats are able to take down rival Louisville in front of the best fans in college basketball.
Let's take a look at how to watch Kentucky's matchup with Louisville.
How to watch Kentucky basketball vs. Louisville
The Kentucky Wildcats will take on Louisville in Rupp Arena at 5:15 pm et, and this game can be watched on ESPN. The current spread on this game is Kentucky -10.5, which feels like a big line for a rivalry game.