How to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on Tennessee in the Sweet 16
The Kentucky Wildcats and Tennessee Volunteers are two teams and fan bases who do not like one another all that much.
The Wildcats have taken down the Vols twice this year already, and they shot the ball incredibly well in both of these games. The good news for Mark Pope's team is the Kentucky Wildcats are playing much better defense of late, and this could help slow a Tennessee offense that has had its struggles this season.
Tennessee star Chaz Lanier has struggled against the Kentucky Wildcats this season but is off to a red-hot start in the NCAA Tournament, scoring 49 points in two games. Lamont Butler and Otega Oweh will need to defend Lanier and Zakai Zeigler well for the Wildcats to move on to the Elite Eight.
There will be a lot of Kentucky fans making the trip to Indianapolis, so the players should have a lot of support on Friday night.
Nothing would be sweeter for Big Blue Nation than beating Tennessee for a spot in the Elite Eight.
Let's take a look at how to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Tennessee Volunteers.
How to watch Kentucky take on Tennessee in the Sweet 16
The Kentucky Wildcats and Tennessee Volunteers will face off in Lucas Oil Stadium on Friday Night in the Sweet 16. This game is set to tip at 7:39 pm et and can be watched on TBS/Tru TV. ESPN gives the Kentucky Wildcats a 36.9% chance to take down the Vols in their third matchup of the season.