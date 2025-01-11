How to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on the #14 Mississippi State Bulldogs
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats desperately need a big bounce-back win after the ugly loss to Georgia, and they will have a chance to do that against #14 Mississippi State. If the Wildcats continue with their season-long trend of playing up to competition, they should have a good showing in this game.
Kentucky has played really well against the Bulldogs in Starkville historically, but this is going to be one of the toughest meetings between the two schools in a while. It took a Reed Sheppard buzzer-beater to win in Starkville last season, and this game will likely be just as close.
Lamont Butler is going to have to find a way to slow down Josh Hubbard, as he shot lights out against the Wildcats last season and can make a three from anywhere on the floor.
The rebounding is going to have to be better for the Kentucky Wildcats to win this game. This has been an issue for the Wildcats all season long, and if it isn't cleaned up, the Wildcats will lose in Starkville.
Kentucky needs this win badly, and if they shoot the ball well, they are more than capable of taking down the Bulldogs.
Let's take a look at how to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs.
How to watch Kentucky take on #14 Mississippi State
The Kentucky Wildcats are set to tip off against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at 8:30 pm et. This game can be watched on the SEC Network. ESPN gives Mississippi State a 63.4% chance to win this game in Starkville compared to Kentucky's 36.6%.