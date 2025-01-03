How to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on the #6 Florida Gators
It is officially time for SEC basketball, and this season, it feels different than it ever has before, as the SEC is the best conference in college hoops. It is going to be an absolute war all year long, and Kentucky is getting the ball rolling with a tough task against the #6 Florida Gators.
Florida projects to have an excellent season in conference play, but their strength of schedule in non-conference play is 115th in the nation, so they have not been tested a lot. The Gator's best player is star guard Walter Clayton Jr., who projects to be a First Team All-SEC type of player.
A big key in this game will be Lamont Butler trying to slow Clayton Jr., as Butler is an elite defender, and Clayton Jr. is a great scorer.
Kentucky will also have to find a way to secure some rebounds, knowing that Florida is the best rebounding team in all of college basketball. This game is going to be a big test for the Wildcats, but if they come out of the gate hot and shoot the ball well, they can get a massive win.
Let's take a look at how to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on Florida.
How to watch Kentucky take on the #6 Florida Gators.
Kentucky is set to tip off against the Florida Gators at 11 am ET, and this game can be watched on ESPN. The line for this game is narrow but the Wildcats have been given a slight edge at -2.5.