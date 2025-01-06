How to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Georgia Bulldogs
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are set to play their first road game of SEC play as they head to Athens to take on the Georgia Bulldogs. The Bulldogs lost their first game of SEC play 63-51 on the road against the Ole Miss Rebels.
The star for the Georgia Bulldogs so far this season has been freshman phenom Asa Newell, who averages 15.4 points and 6.9 rebounds per game this year. He led the Bulldogs in scoring in the loss to Ole Miss, where he scored 13 points. The 6'11 freshman is going to be a big part of the game plan for the Wildcats in this game, as slowing him will be key.
The other player the Wildcats need to be ready for is 6'5 guard Dakota Leffew, who is averaging 12.3 points per game while shooting 40.2% from three. Leffew shoots the ball a lot, so Kentucky needs to keep a hand in his face all game long.
Georgia is a good basketball team, and if the Wildcats do not come with their A game, this could end in a loss.
Let's take a look at how to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on Georgia.
How to watch Kentucky vs. Georgia
The Kentucky Wildcats are set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday, January 7th, at 7:00 pm et. This game can be watched on the SEC Network. ESPN gives the Wildcats a 53.3% chance to win this basketball game and improve to 2-0 in SEC play.