How to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Oklahoma Sooners in the SEC Tournament
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to play their first game in the SEC Tournament and this matchup will come against the Oklahoma Sooners. Last night, the Sooners took care of business against the Georgia Bulldogs, likely getting themselves into the NCAA Tournament.
Now, the Sooners will be looking to stack wins by taking down the Kentucky Wildcats in Nashville.
These two teams met about two weeks ago, and Otega Oweh led the Wildcats to a win with 28 points and a buzzer-beater. The two teams exchanged some choice words after the game went final, so that will be a big storyline heading into this matchup.
Jalon Moore and Jeremiah Fears both played great the last time these two teams met combining for 38 points. If Kentucky can hold these two to an inefficient scoring day, it will likely lead to a Kentucky win.
The Wildcats have a shot to be a two-seed in the NCAA Tournament, but it would take a run in Nashville. This means the Wildcats have to take down the Sooners.
Let's take a look at how to watch the rematch between the Wildcats and the Sooners.
This game is set to tip at 9:30 pm ET, but this start could be pushed back if some of the games run long. Kentucky fans can watch this game on the SEC Network. ESPN gives the Wildcats a 71.1% chance to win this game in Nashville.