How to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Texas A&M Aggies
The Kentucky Wildcats are ready to host the #11 Texas A&M Aggies on Tuesday in a game where the Aggies will look to bounce back from a ranked loss, and the Wildcats will look for a second straight top 15 win.
The status of Wade Taylor IV is going to be a significant factor in this game. Taylor IV has been excellent against Kentucky during his career, and he is one of only two players for the Aggies to average over ten points. If he isn't able to play, stopping Zhuric Phelps on offense will be the primary goal of Kentucky.
Texas A&M is one of the best rebounding teams in all of college basketball, so if the Wildcats aren't able to keep the Aggies off the glass, they will not win this game.
The Aggies are the blueprint of the type of team that has given Kentucky trouble this season, so the Wildcats need to be ready to battle.
If Kentucky is able to out rebound the Aggies, it would be a big step in the right direction for Mark Pope's team.
Let's take a look at how Kentucky fans can watch the Wildcats take on the Texas A&M Aggies.
How to watch #8 Kentucky vs. #11 Texas A&M
The Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to take on the Texas A&M Aggies in Rupp Arena in a game that is set to tip off at 7:00 pm et. This game can be watched on ESPN2. According to ESPN, the Wildcats have a 60.5% chance of winning this game.