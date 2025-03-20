How to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on Troy in the NCAA Tournament
It is officially the best time of year in the Bluegrass State as the NCAA Tournament is about to get kicked off, and Big Blue Nation could not be more excited.
Mark Pope's first NCAA Tournament game as the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats will come against the Troy Trojans, who just won the Sun Belt Tournament.
Due to Kentucky's recent history as a top three seed in the NCAA Tournament, Big Blue Nation has some concerns about this game, but if the Wildcats come out and shoot the ball well, they should cover the spread.
The Trojans are an excellent offensive-rebounding team, so if the Wildcats can limit them to one shot per possession, this game will not be close.
Lamont Butler will be on the floor for Kentucky, and his mixture of elite defense and facilitating will prove huge in Kentucky's first game of the Big Dance. If Kentucky gets a big lead, they need to pull Butler so he can stay healthy for the rest of the tournament. It would be ideal if Kentucky got a big enough lead that Butler didn't have to play much in the second half.
Let's take a look at how to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on the Troy Trojans.
How to watch Kentucky take on Troy
The Kentucky Wildcats will take on the Troy Trojans on Friday night with tip coming at 7:10 pm et. This game can be watched on CBS. The Wildcats have an 88.9% chance to win this game, according to ESPN.