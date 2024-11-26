How to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on Western Kentucky
The Kentucky Wildcats are getting ready to take on the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers in Rupp Arena for a little in-state matchup. The Kentucky Wildcats are 5-0 on the season and looking to move to 6-0.
The Hilltoppers beat both Lipscomb and Jackson State, so they have some common opponents with the Wildcats thanks to the BBN Invitational.
ESPN and Vegas don't seem to think the Wildcats will have much issue with WKU, as ESPN gives Kentucky a 97.5% chance to win this game, and the betting line in Vegas is -22.5.
The goal for the Wildcats in this game should be to keep improving on the defensive side of things. Kentucky has blown out every opponent that isn't Duke, but the Wildcats have been giving up some open looks that haven't been falling. Those types of shots will fall once SEC play gets going.
Offensively, the Wildcats need to just keep doing what they have been doing, but if they were able to get some second-chance points in this game, it would be a great sign for the future. This is something Coach Pope has been wanting his team to continue to work on before conference play rolls around.
Let's take a look at how to watch the Kentucky Wildcats take on Western Kentucky.
How to watch Kentucky vs. Western Kentucky
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats will take on Western Kentucky on Tuesday, November 26th, at 6:30 pm et. This game can be watched on ESPNU, which can be found on FUBO TV.