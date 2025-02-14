How will Kentucky try to defend Texas's NBA Lottery Pick guard Tre Johnson?
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats have made the trip to Austin, Texas, and are getting ready to take on the Longhorns for the first time as a member of the SEC. Texas has had an up-and-down season in SEC play, with some big wins and ugly losses, but this team can beat any team on any given night.
Knowing this, plus the Wildcats could be without Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson, Coach Pope has to have his team ready.
The number one priority for the Wildcats is finding a way to slow Texas star Tre Johnson. The true freshman is leading the SEC in scoring, averaging 19.3 points per game, and is set to be a top ten pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
Coach Pope was asked about how good of a player Johnson was recently and raved on the freshman. Here is what Coach Pope had to say about Johnson in his Thursday press conference, "He's a problem because he makes hard shots. It's hard to deal with him."
Johnson is an all-around player who can score all over the floor. He shoots the three at a high percentage but also has an elite mid-range jump shot. If the Wildcats are going to win this game, they need to limit his scoring, and the player who will draw this assignment will likely be Otega Oweh.
Johnson is 6'6, so Oweh makes the most sense to guard him, but this will be a tough assignment. If Oweh is able to win this matchup, the Wildcats will win this basketball game. But if he doesn't, it could be a long night in Austin.