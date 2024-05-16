If Kentucky can land this transfer they will have an elite offense
Kentucky just landed Ansley Almonor, which is more than likely the final addition to the frontcourt, but Mark Pope and his staff are still after another elite guard.
That player is Chaz Lanier, who averaged 19.7 points per game last season for the North Florida Ospreys. That point per game average was the 42nd best in all of college basketball. Lanier also averaged 4.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game for North Florida during the 2023-24 season. He is a score first guard so he isn't out there to create for his teammates he is out there to score the ball.
One reason Coach Pope is so intrigued by Lanier is how good of a three-point shooter the 6'4 guard was last season. Lanier shot 44% from three, and this is on a lot of attempts per game.
North Florida was a team like BYU a year ago that shot a lot of three-pointers, so Lanier wouldn't have any issue learning Coach Pope's offensive system.
Lanier is a player who could really fight for a starting role in Kentucky's offense because he is such a good shooter. He isn't as good of a defender as some of the other guards, but he sure can shoot the ball.
If the Kentucky Wildcats are able to land Lanier, they will have one of the best offenses in all of college basketball, and they will be a really experienced team. With each addition to this roster, Big Blue Nation has more and more belief that this team can be really good.