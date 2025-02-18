If Kentucky can't make this change Vanderbilt will sweep the Wildcats
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats are set to host the Vanderbilt Commodores for the second of two regular season matchups between these teams. In Nashville, the Commodores got the best of the Wildcats, and now Coach Pope's team will look to avoid the sweep.
Sadly, it looks like they will have to do this more than likely without Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson. The last time these two teams met up, the Wildcats turned the ball over 17 times, while Vanderbilt only turned it over five times.
Kentucky's 17 turnovers turned into 14 points for the Commodores, leading them to the 74-69 win. If the Wildcats can't keep the turnover number down, it could be hard to win this game, even at home. Knowing the Wildcats will likely be without their two primary ball handlers will make this even more challenging.
Kentucky is such a good offensive team that turnovers are incredibly frustrating because they are taking away a shot. If the Wildcats can take care of the ball and have a good day shooting the ball, they will win this game at home, but that won't be an easy ask knowing what is happening with the injuries.
Kentucky needs Koby Brea to have a good game shooting the ball, as he didn't make a field goal in the loss to Texas on Saturday, and in the loss to Vandy in Nashville, he only scored three points. With Butler and Robinson likely out, having Brea go off would help this shorthanded basketball team get the victory in this must-win game.