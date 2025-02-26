INJURY REPORT: Kentucky could be getting both Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson back against Oklahoma
Kentucky has struggled to win ball games with all of the different injury issues the Wildcats have had over the last few months. The Wildcats have played a few games without Jaxson Robinson and Lamont Butler, which has led to some losses.
Kentucky is desperately trying to get healthy as the Wildcats inch closer to the month of March, and it looks like that could be happening. The injury report just came out ahead of Kentucky's matchup with the Oklahoma Sooners, and it sounds like Butler and Robinson could be back in this game. They were both listed as probable on this report, which means they have a great shot to suit up.
While Robinson is a microwave scorer, there is no player who brings more value to Kentucky than Butler. The veteran point guard is the engine that makes this Kentucky team go on both ends of the floor. He is the best on-ball defender in college basketball, so he makes Kentucky better on that end, but he is also an elite facilitator.
Robinson is a player who always seems to make a big shot when the Wildcats need it, and his ability to knock down the three-ball will prove substantial for this team.
If Kentucky wants to be a three-seed in the NCAA Tournament and a top eight seed in Nashville for the SEC Tournament, this Oklahoma matchup is a must-win. Hopefully, both Robinson and Butler will be back on the floor, and the Wildcats can beat the Sooners.
If Kentucky can beat Oklahoma while getting their stars back, they will take a lot of momentum into the matchup with #1 Auburn.