Is it an overreaction to say Reed Sheppard will be the best NBA player of the 2024 draft class?
The NBA Summer has come to a close and the star of the show was former Kentucky Wildcat and third overall pick to the Houston Rockets Reed Sheppard.
Sheppard played in four NBA Summer League games before the Rockets shut him down, and he averaged 20 points, 5.8 assists, and 2.8 steals per game. While the numbers were elite, Sheppard wasn't perfect. He turned the ball over a bit too much in one game, and at times, he struggled to guard one-on-one, but for the most part, he was unstoppable.
It's hard to look at the draft class and how each player performed during the NBA Summer League and not think Sheppard will be the best player in this class. What stood out to NBA fans is how he has such a high basketball IQ and always seems to make the right decision, aside from the one game where he turned the ball over too much.
During the draft process, many didn't believe that Sheppard's game would translate to the NBA, but during the NBA Summer League, he proved that just isn't true.
Sheppard is an elite shooter from deep, but he was getting to the rim with ease during Summer League, which was not something people were expecting to see.
The former Wildcat is going to be a star for the Houston Rockets and will help the young team get a spark off the bench. Sheppard should be looked at as the front-runner to win the Rookie of the Year Award.