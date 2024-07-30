Is John Calipari going to misuse Zvonimir Ivisic at Arkansas?
When John Calipari left for Arkansas, one of the players Kentucky fans were really hoping would stay in Lexington was seven-footer Zvonimir Ivisic.
Big Z, as he was better known in Lexington, didn't play a ton last season due to the NCAA not deeming him eligible, but once he was allowed to play, the Croatian lit the college basketball world up as he proved he can shoot, pass, and block shots.
Ivisic eventually decided to follow Coach Calipari to Fayetteville, which was a big blow to Kentucky as he would have been a perfect fit for Coach Mark Pope's system.
At a recent press conference, Coach Calipari talked about how he doesn't want Ivisic to shoot the three-ball this season. It doesn't make much sense why Cal wouldn't want him shooting the three-ball, knowing he is a knockdown shooter.
Sometimes, seven-footers "can shoot the three ball," but in all reality, they should never be out there. That isn't the case for Ivisic. He is a great shooter, and it would likely help Arkansas spread the floor if he could shoot from deep.
The NBA loves Ivisic because he is 7'2 and can shoot the ball, so if he isn't able to shoot a lot of threes this season, it will hurt his NBA Draft stock. It really feels like if Coach Calipari doesn't let Ivisic shoot the three ball it is going to really hold him back.
All of BBN will be rooting for Ivisic, as he was a fan favorite in Lexington. Even if the seven-footer doesn't shoot the three-ball, he should still have a great year for the Razorbacks.