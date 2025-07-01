Is Jon Rothstein correct in his prediction of Kentucky basketball's starting lineup?
Summer practice for the Kentucky basketball team is fully underway, and fans are starting to hear about which players are turning heads at camp. A lot of good reports have come out of practice that the Wildcats are starting to click early, and this team is looking as advertised.
Jon Rothstein put out his "Rothstein 45" a while back, which he updates daily, and the starting lineup he has listed for the Wildcats is quite interesting.
Rothstein predicts Kentucky's starting lineup to be Jaland Lowe, Denzel Aberdeen, Otega Oweh, Mouhamed Dioubate, and Jayden Quaintance.
Many different publications have taken a stab at predicting the starting lineup for this Kentucky basketball team, but this prediction from Rothstein is quite solid.
The one change that could be made right now is moving Kam Williams in for Aberdeen. There is a lot of smoke starting to form around Williams and him working his way into the starting lineup.
It is sounding like Aberdeen could be the backup point guard behind Lowe, and if this were to happen, Williams would have a shot to win a starting spot. While Aberdeen might be the backup point guard, this does not mean he won't be competing for a starting spot alongside Lowe and Oweh, so this battle between him and Willaims will be an interesting one.
Both Aberdeen and Williams are players many expect to burst onto the scene and put up massive numbers in their larger roles at Kentucky. Rothstein seems pretty dialed in about who will start for Mark Pope's Wildcats.