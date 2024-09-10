Is Kentucky SG Jaxson Robinson top five in college basketball at his position?
Mark Pope's biggest get of the offseason was bringing BYU guard Jaxson Robinson with him. For a while, it seemed like Robinson was going to leave his name in the NBA Draft, but he ended up pulling his name out and decided to play for his old coach at Kentucky.
Last season at BYU, Robinson led the Cougars in scoring, averaging 14.2 points per contest. The 6'7 guard will look to improve on his average this season, and more than likely, he will lead the Wildcats in scoring.
Gavin Downard of The Wrightway Sports Network ranked the top five shooting guards in college basketball, and he had Robinson ranked as an honorable mention. Here is Downard's justification for the rankings.
"It may have taken Jaxson Robinson a few years to become a complete college basketball player, but in his second year at BYU, he put it all together in a bench role under Mark Pope. Robinson pulled his name from the NBA Draft and decided to follow his former coach to Kentucky where he will seemingly start from day one. He is a streaky scorer, and the efficiency numbers may not always be there, but Robinson is the definition of a bucket getter and he will put up great numbers in the SEC. J-Rob will be one of the most entertaining players in the conference."- Gavin Downard on Jaxson Robinson
Robinson will be one of the best players in the SEC and could have an All-American season this year. He knows Coach Pope's system well, and he will get a ton of open looks. Robinson is a dark horse to win SEC Player of the Year.