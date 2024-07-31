Is Kentucky the frontrunner for a top five recruit in the 2025 class?
When Kentucky hired Mark Pope to be the Wildcats' next head coach, the question was whether he would be able to land elite recruits on a year-to-year basis. Coach Pope's 2024-25 team isn't full of elite high school talent ranking stars-wise, as he put this roster together quickly via the portal, but his first team in Lexington is going to be elite.
When it comes to the 2025 class, Coach Pope is doing everything in his power to land some of the top dogs, and it sounds like he has a real shot.
One of the top five players in the 2025 class is five-star power forward Caleb Wilson. The 6'9 188-pound forward is ranked as the fourth-best player in the 2025 class according to 247Sports composite rankings. Wilson recently cut the list of schools he is considering down to 12. Those schools include Kentucky, North Carolina, Georgia Tech, Auburn, Arkansas, Duke, Alabama, Tennessee, UCF, USC, Ohio State, and Oregon.
The good news for Kentucky is that Wilson has set up an official visit to Lexington for September 13th. When a player is going to come on a visit, that means there is some genuine interest.
If Coach Pope is able to land a top-five player in the 2025 class, it will immediately prove that there should be no concerns with his ability to recruit the top players out of high school.
Wilson is a name for Big Blue Nation to mark down as Coach Pope looks to get the recruiting class going in 2025.