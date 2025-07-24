Is Kentucky the new leader for Tyran Stokes the #1 player in the 2026 class?
Mark Pope is looking to land a big fish in the 2026 recruiting class, and there is no bigger fish than the number one overall player. Tyran Stokes is a five-star from the Bluegrass State, but he plays his hoops currently in California at Notre Dame High School.
The only knock the national media has had on Coach Pope in his short tenure as the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats is the fact that he hasn't landed any top ten recruits. Kentucky fans are not worried about this narrative, and knowing the Wildcats are in a good place with many top ten recruits, this should change soon.
If Coach Pope was able to land Stokes, it would be a huge momentum swing for the 2026 class and would help Kentucky land fellow five-star Tay Kinney.
Many reports came out yesterday that Kentucky is gaining momentum as the top school for Stokes. Knowing Stokes is from Louisville, many believed it would be hard for Pope to pull him away from Pat Kelsey, but it seems Kentucky is making its big push.
If Kentucky is able to land Stokes, this would be massive in many different ways. Not only would it prove that Coach Pope is able to land big-time recruits, it would also mean he pulled an elite recruit away from the Wildcats' top rival.
Stokes is a name for Kentucky fans to pay attention to over the next few months as he gets closer to a decision on where he wants to play his college hoops.