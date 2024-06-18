Is Mark Pope ranked too low on this SEC coaches ranking list?
Mark Pope is one of the new SEC head coaches as he was hired to be the new coach of his alma mater after John Calipari left for Arkansas. Coach Pope was the coach of BYU and had a really good season with the Cougars despite a first-round exit from the NCAA Tournament.
Coach Pope has been in Lexington for a few months now and has already put together an elite roster for the 2024-25 season full of veteran transfers.
He has an elite offensive system that leads to a lot of points, but he will also have a defense that can get stops, unlike what we saw from the Wildcats last season. X's and O's wise Coach Pope is one of the best coaches in college hoops.
The question of the day is, where does Coach Pope rank among SEC coaches? According to Joey Loose of Busting Brackets, Pope is the ninth-best coach in the SEC behind Rodney Terry (Texas), Porter Moser (Oklahoma), Buzz Williams (Texas A&M), Chris Beard (Ole Miss), Rick Barnes (Tennessee), Bruce Pearl (Auburn), Nate Oats (Alabama), and John Calipari (Arkansas).
While Coach Pope is currently ranked ninth, if Loose did this list again at the end of the upcoming 2024-25 season, the Wildcat's new head coach would be ranked higher.
This ranking is fair as Coach Pope still has to prove himself in the SEC, but this shouldn't take long as his veteran team for this upcoming season should win a lot of basketball games and make a run in March.