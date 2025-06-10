Is Mark Pope's 2025-26 Kentucky team being disrespected by the national media?
Mark Pope's roster for the 2025-26 season is complete and looks like one of the best teams in all of college basketball. Ranking lists are coming now that most rosters are complete for the upcoming season, and in most of these lists, the Wildcats are ranked in the 10-12 range.
It is hard to be upset about being ranked consistently inside of the top 15 in all of these lists, but at the same time, this roster is better than these rankings. Kentucky is returning an All-SEC player in Otega Oweh, who many believe could win SEC Player of the Year. Pope also brought in Jayden Quaintance, who many people believe will be a top five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
These two players will be accompanied by some elite role pieces like Jaland Lowe, Mouhamed Dioubate, Kam Williams, Jasper Johnson, Denzel Aberdeen, Andrija Jelavic, Collin Chandelier, Trent Noah, and Malachi Moreno.
Some of the concerns the media has had with this roster is at the point guard position, but Lowe is going to be a brand new player in Kentucky's system. The backup point guard will be interesting, but either Aberdeen, Johnson, or Chandler will fit into this role nicely.
This roster has an abundance of talent from top to bottom, which is a reason this team should be considered top five in college hoops.
Every team, even in the top 15, will have some concerns or question marks heading into the season, but this Kentucky team does not have many, which is why Pope's team should be ranked in the top five heading into the 2025-26 season.