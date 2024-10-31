Is Mark Pope's Kentucky team a dark horse to with the National Championship?
Heading into the 2024-25 season, the Kentucky Wildcats are one of the most interesting teams, as there is a wide gap between the ceiling and the floor.
While there is a wide gap between the ceiling and the floor, it does feel like the Wildcat's floor this season is still in the Tournament thanks to coaching and a veteran roster.
Isaac Trotter of CBS Sports recently put out an article that listed teams capable of winning it all this season and had Kentucky in the dark horse category. Trotter had this to say about Mark Pope's team and why this team can make a run, "Mark Pope's process offensively is going to be outstanding. This roster is filled with veterans who can pass, dribble, and shoot a million 3-pointers. Plus, this point-of-attack defense should be stiff whenever Otega Oweh or Lamont Butler is on the floor. If Kentucky's 3-pointers are falling in March, it can rattle off numerous wins in a row."
This Kentucky basketball has the make of one that will make a run in the NCAA Tournament. The Wildcats are talented, and most of the roster has played in the big dance before.
This and guard play wins in March, and the Wildcats have that. Also, knowing this Kentucky basketball team loves to shoot the three ball, they have the making of a team that could get hot and win it all. Once the calendar flips to March, Kentucky is more than capable of doing something special in year one under Mark Pope.