Is Reed Sheppard a good fit for the Houston Rockets?
The Houston Rockets just selected former Kentucky Wildcat Reed Sheppard with the third overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Last season for the Wildcats, Sheppard averaged 12.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game.
The Rockets were looking for a facilitator and a shooter to help their team, and Sheppard is the perfect fit. Sheppard was one of the best shooters in all of college basketball last season, shooting over 50% from deep. He is also a great decision-maker, which leads to assists and open looks for his teammates.
The Rockets have an elite young core with Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr, and Alperen Sengun, who need a player to get them the basketball. Sheppard will perfectly fit this role. Sheppard will have to adjust to the speed and size of the NBA, but his shooting stroke is pure, and he shouldn't have any issue adapting.
If Sheppard ends up being as good of a player as NBA scouts are projecting him to be, the Rockets could be a sleeper team to make the playoffs and then make a run.
Last season, the Rockets just missed the play-in tournament, and now that they have the missing piece, this team is ready to make some noise with their young core.
Sheppard was able to spend the moment with his mom Stacey and dad Jeff who also both played basketball at Kentucky. It was a special moment for Kentucky basketball fans as the Kentucky kid went top five in the NBA Draft to the Rockets.