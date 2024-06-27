Is Rob Dillingham a good fit for the Minnesota Timberwolves?
The San Antonio Spurs just selected former Kentucky guard Rob Dillingham with the eighth overall pick but then traded him immediately to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Dillingham will join former Kentucky Wildcat and number one overall pick in the NBA Draft Karl-Anthony Towns. The Spurs received two picks in a trade for Dillingham, which some are calling one of the weirdest trades during the draft that has been seen in a long time.
The Timberwolves seem to be very interested in Dillingham as a player as they moved way up and gave away some valuable picks for the former Wildcat.
Dillingham is an elite scorer and is the best shot-creator in this 2024 Draft. He is undersized and does have some issues on the defensive side of the floor, but when it comes to his offense, there is no better player in this draft.
Dillingham is a solid fit with the Timberwolves and will be a solid facilitator and scorer for a team that will have high expectations heading into the 2024-25 NBA season.
Here is Tyler Conway of Bleacher Reports scouting report on Dillingham, "There isn't a more creative and shift ball-handler in the class than Dillingham, who's also a potent shot maker on and off the ball. NBA teams see a microwave scorer, but scouts are still on the fence about how well he can balance playmaking with shot-hunting. Scouts see multiple potential outcomes: Either a scoring lead ball-handler, a combo guard at the two spot or a sixth man bench spark."