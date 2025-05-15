Is the SEC going to take a step back in basketball this season?
Last season, the SEC made history in college basketball with 14 teams making the NCAA Tournament and seven teams made it to the Sweet 16. The Florida Gators ended up winning the national title, with Auburn also making the Final Four.
It will be hard to repeat what the SEC did last season, but could the conference be close this year? The short answer to that question feels like no. While some teams like Kentucky and Ole Miss made a lot of big moves in the portal, teams like Auburn, Alabama, and Florida lost a lot of players from their elite teams a season ago.
There is no question that the SEC is going to have double-digit teams in the NCAA Tournament this season, and at least a handful will make the Sweet 16, but it will be nearly impossible to repeat what the conference did a year ago.
The conference is jam-packed with elite coaches, and this is going to make the SEC a powerhouse for the foreseeable future. More than likely, the SEC is still going to be the best conference in college hoops next season, but there will be some drop-off from a season ago.
It was clear last season in the NCAA Tournament that SEC conference play got the teams ready for postseason play, and that will be the case again this season.
There won't be one conference game at home or on the road that is an easy victory. The SEC is elite in basketball, and this won't change any time soon.