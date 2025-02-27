It has been a very long time since Auburn last beat Kentucky in Rupp Arena
Bruce Pearl has done an incredible job taking the Auburn basketball program from one of the worst in college hoops to a consistently great team. He has won SEC Championships in Nashville and the regular season. Most importantly, Peral took Auburn to the program's first Final Four in 2019.
There has been a lot of success in that program during the Pearl era but one thing he has not done during his time as Auburn's head coach is win in Rupp Arena.
The last time Auburn beat the Kentucky Wildcats in Rupp Arena was January 9th, 1988, so it has been a long time. This game will be the Tiger's best chance, as they are the #1 team in the nation.
When the #17 Wildcats and #1 Tigers face off on Saturday, it will be a very important game for both teams. Mark Pope's team is looking to secure a three-seed in the NCAA Tournament and a Thursday game in the SEC Tournament. The Tigers are looking to lock up the number one overall seed in the NCAA Tournament and the SEC Regular Season Title.
It is very surprising that College GameDay is not in Lexington for this game, knowing the magnitude around this ballgame.
Jaxson Robinson's health needs to be monitored ahead of this game, as he didn't play in the second half against Oklahoma due to his wrist injury. If he doesn't play, it will be a big blow for the Wildcats.
Saturday's matchup with #1 Auburn will be the best Rupp Arena crowd all season long as Coach Pope's team looks to knock off the top dog.