It's egregious that Mark Pope was not on the Midseason Coach of the Year Watch List
Mark Pope was not included in the Naismith Midseason Coach of the Year Watch List, which is very surprising to see. For reference, fellow first year coach Pat Kelsey, who is at in-state rival Louisville, is included on the list of 15 coaches who will be considered for the award at the end of the season.
In his first season at Kentucky, Mark Pope has given Kentucky the most wins against top 15 teams in college basketball, which is also the most against top 15 teams in program history. An incredible resume has been put together from Pope in his first season at Kentucky. The Wildcats have wins over Duke, Gonzaga, Florida, Mississippi State, Texas A&M, and two over Tennessee, all of which are top 25 wins. Along with that, Louisville, who the Wildcats beat in December, is now ranked #25 in the nation.
The crozy thing is, Kentucky still has a few more chances to keep adding to that resume, with three of their last five opponents to end the regular season are ranked in the top 25. The Wildcats will face #4 Alabama on Saturday in Tuscaloosa, #1 Auburn, and then #15 Missouri on the road to end the season. One of the best resumes in all of college basketball, not to mention Kentucky has been dealing with injuries for a number of weeks. Coaches included on the list are Dennis Gates, Greg Gard, Pat Kelsey, Tom Izzo, Penny Hardaway, Tom Izzo, Rick Pitino, Bruce Pearl, Todd Golden, Grant McCasland, Matt Painter, Jon Scheyer, Kelvin Sampson, Dusty May, Richard Pitino, and Ben McCollum.
The fact that Mark Pope isn't one of 15 coaches deserving of the National Coach of the Year Award is really surprising.