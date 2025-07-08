It's scary to think how good Otega Oweh can be with some offseason improvements
Last season, Kentucky star Otega Oweh put up massive numbers, which is why he earned All-SEC Second Team honors after leading Mark Pope's first Kentucky team in scoring.
In his first season for the Wildcats, Oweh averaged 16.2 points to go with 4.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists, two steals, and one block per game.
After his impressive Junior campaign, Oweh declared for the NBA Draft to test the waters, and it seems like he received some great feedback.
Oweh is one of the best players in college basketball when it comes to getting to the rim and finishing, but his jump shot is an area where he can improve. The 6'4 guard shot 35.5% from three last season, but it still wasn't consistent. If Oweh can get more consistent as a three-point shooter, it will be scary how good he is for the Wildcats.
For Oweh to be an elite NBA player, he needs to become a three-level scorer, so that is going to be the focus this offseason for the Wildcats star.
Oweh is a great rebounder, defender, and finisher around the rim. The attributes alone make him good enough to win SEC Player of the Year. If he can improve in the other areas of his game this offseason, that is how he can take his game to the next level.
There is room for Oweh to improve, and that is scary to think about, knowing how good he was last year for Pope's Wildcats. Oweh is going to put up elite numbers this season for Kentucky.